Prep Roundup: Lady Admirals rout Pass Christian & Yellow Jackets blank Long Beach

Gulfport softball shines in their own tournament, while St. Martin’s pitching keeps Bearcats at bay

By Josh Berrian | February 24, 2019 at 2:13 AM CST - Updated February 24 at 2:13 AM

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Fog wasn’t a factor Saturday as clear skies on the coast made for a great day on the diamond for local ball clubs.

The Gulfport Lady Admirals (5-0) played host to their “Gulfport Classic” where several area teams participated. The Lady Admirals had an uphill battle to climb early in their game against Pass Christian (0-2), down 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trouble didn’t last too long for Gulfport as they racked up 11 runs to end the inning and go on to secure the 12-3 victory.

Over at Biloxi, the Indians hosted their own tournament that featured St. Martin versus Long Beach. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were able to hold the Bearcats (0-2) scoreless thanks to a 10-strikeout performance by University of Alabama at Birmingham signee and senior shortstop/RHP Leo Harris who only allowed four hits in a 9-0 victory.

Final scores from other games on Saturday below:

SOFTBALL: Ocean Springs 13/Biloxi 0 (Gulfport Classic)

BASEBALL: Gulfport 4/Pearl River Central 3

Biloxi 7/Vancleave 6

Ocean Springs 4/East Central 0

