Prep Roundup: Lady Admirals rout Pass Christian & Yellow Jackets blank Long Beach

The Gulfport Lady Admirals (5-0) played host to their “Gulfport Classic” where several area teams participated. The Lady Admirals had an uphill battle to climb early in their game against Pass Christian (0-2), down 3-1 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Trouble didn’t last too long for Gulfport as they racked up 11 runs to end the inning and go on to secure the 12-3 victory.