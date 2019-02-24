MHSAA Playoffs: Bay High falls, but three coast teams advance on Saturday

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Survive and advance is the name of the game and several coast teams were fighting for their playoff lives Saturday in the MHSAA boys basketball playoffs.
The Bay High Tigers hosted their second straight playoff game as they faced one of the Top-10 teams in the state (MaxPreps), Florence Eagles (23-6) . The Eagles overwhelmed the Tigers early with their defense, holding Bay High to just five points in the first quarter and seven in the second for a double-digit deficit going into halftime. The Tigers came out firing in the second half of play, outscoring Florence in the third 20-9, but could never take the lead, falling 63-45. Bay High ends the 2018-19 season with a record of 16-13.
Biloxi took care of business at home beating Petal 45-22, as the Indians (30-1) are now one game away from taking a trip to Jackson, MS for the state semifinals. The Maroon Tide are still alive as Picayune (20-11) edges Wayne county (17-12) on the road, 50-46 and St. Patrick (23-6) continue to fight for a chance at a state championship as they take down Heidelberg (16-13), 61-58.
Biloxi will host Meridian (23-5) Tuesday at 7 p.m. for the Class 6A boys quarterfinals. Picayune will travel to Forest Hill (23-7) Tuesday at 7 p.m. , while Long Beach (24-6) will play their last home game of the season against Hattiesburg (23-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. as well in the Class 5A boys third round. St. Patrick is set to take on North Forrest (24-4) at the Eagles’ nest for the Class 2A boys quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Unfortunately, not every coast team made it out of the second round unscathed. Final scores from all other games below:
MHSAA Second Round Scores: Gulfport 63/Brandon 71
Pascagoula 54/Meridian 66
Harrison Central 53/Oak Grove 60
St. Stanislaus 41/Raymond 79
