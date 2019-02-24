MHSAA Playoffs: Bay High falls, but three coast teams advance on Saturday

The Bay High Tigers hosted their second straight playoff game as they faced one of the Top-10 teams in the state (MaxPreps), Florence Eagles (23-6) . The Eagles overwhelmed the Tigers early with their defense, holding Bay High to just five points in the first quarter and seven in the second for a double-digit deficit going into halftime. The Tigers came out firing in the second half of play, outscoring Florence in the third 20-9, but could never take the lead, falling 63-45. Bay High ends the 2018-19 season with a record of 16-13.