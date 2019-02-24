Krewe of Little Rascals marches through downtown Pascagoula

PASCAGOULA, MS (WLOX) - Hundreds of kids filled the streets with colorful costumes and throws, as the Krewe of Little Rascals and their parents took part in the Pascagoula parade.
Each child rode in customized floats, ranging from bicycles to remote controlled trucks, showing lots of personality as they entertained the crowd.
The City of Pascagoula said the annual parade is a great and safe way to get kids in on the Mardi Gras fun.
“The kids have a great time, the parents have a great time, and the community is so great to support us," said Rebecca Davis, the city’s special events manager.
After the parade, kids with the best floats and costumes were awarded with trophies and other prizes.
