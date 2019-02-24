Gulf Coast Winter Classics start off on a good foot

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - All the signs pointed to another great year for the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.
After days of fog and cloudy skies, the sun made an appearance just in time to cap off week two of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics.
It was perfect weather for Cathy Holland’s annual tradition with her granddaughter Aubrey Groue.
“Granny brings her every year,” Holland said. “She’s a horse lover, and I’ve turned into a horse lover, and it’s just beautiful out here.”
The two have been coming for the past four or five years, with the atmosphere drawing them back every time.
“Just to see the horses and what its like out here,” Groue said.
They’ve become pros over the years, knowing that the early birds get the best spots for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
“Actually we’re a little earlier that this, and there’s nobody sitting around, and we back up and tailgate all day, but we got here a little late today,” Holland said.
It’s smart thinking. The fairgrounds stay busy during this time of year with the seven-week horse show drawing in thousands of people. It’s a huge economic boost for the Coast.
“There’s a lot of new people who have not been here before, and every single day when I see them, they say, ‘why isn’t everybody here?’ Because they’re having such a good time,” said show organizer Bob Bell. “The food, the gambling and then the showgrounds, which is a world class show grounds that we have here.”
It’s a great time for not only spectators, but for the riders as well, even for the younger ones.
This is Luna Valobra’s first trip from New Orleans to compete in the Winter Classics. So far, she’s impressed.
“It’s really big. A lot of competitors,” the 11-year-old said.
Organizers said the plan is to keep growing the show every year.
“We always try to innovate and do things within the competition to make it nice and make it appealing and give people a chance for more money and more points,” said show coordinator Janet McCarroll. “And then have fun while they’re here. So we always try to up our game that way.”
The Gulf Coast Winter Classics continue Wednesday through Sunday of every week until March 31. The most popular event, the Grand Prix, is every Sunday starting at 2 p.m.
