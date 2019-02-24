Good times continue to roll on the Coast: Sunday’s parades

GULF COAST, MS (WLOX) - The Mardi Gras season is here in full swing, and residents on the Coast are taking full advantage of the opportunity to let the good times roll!
With just one more weekend to celebrate Mardi Gras before Fat Tuesday, Many residents and visitors are going to as many parades and events that they can.
Here’s a list of all the parades taking place Sunday, February 24.
- Krewe of Nereids parade in Waveland starts at 12 p.m.
- Krewe of Barkloxi at the Biloxi Town Green starting at 1 p.m.
