Community helps Ruth’s Roots garden rebuild after vandalism

BAY ST. LOUIS, MS (WLOX) - Many Bay St. Louis residents are working together to maintain Ruth’s Roots as the safe space the community has grown to love.
“This is the first time that we’ve had what I call wide-scale vandalism,” said Elise Deano, who manages Ruth’s Roots, a community garden nestled in downtown Bay St. Louis.
Deano started Ruth’s Roots during her time as a Hancock County Youth Court Judge. The space was developed to teach troubled youth how to give back to their community.
Years later, she’s devastated after someone took advantage of the garden’s generous nature.
“It breaks my heart because this is a volunteer-run garden, and when something like this happens, we have to come up with the money to fix it," Deano said.
Visitors are normally welcome to take from the free resources at the garden, including a little library and a food pantry.
“Initially what we noticed is that somebody had taken all of the food out of the blessings box," Deano described. “They opened the ramen noodles and busted them up and poured them around. They opened up the peanut butter. They just ruined all of the food so that its not used for anybody.”
Decorations were damaged, including a pure bronze statue that was found with a snapped arm. Stone chess pieces were broken and missing. Deano said someone even tried to break into the rabbit enclosure.
“There was a chair right here in this corner, and they had lifted this top off and cut all the ties so they could get in," Deano said.
The rabbits are unharmed, but unfortunately, not all of the animals made it safely.
“At some point last night, someone stole one of our hens," Deano said.
After hearing about the incident on Facebook, offers to help poured in. Vincent Monnin decided to donate a surveillance camera through his company, AVL Installations, to give the garden an extra layer of security.
“We’re going to make sure it’s monitored 24/7 with a camera system," he said.
David Orozco shared the Facebook post and offered an incentive to figure out who is responsible.
“I threw out the offer of $200 for not the arrest, but finding out the people that did it," Orozco said.
He said if the vandals are kids, they shouldn’t have a mark on their record.
“If it was up to me, I would want them to come do community service, so they could see what this place is all about," Orozco said.
For anyone interested in helping Ruth’s Roots recover from the incident, click here to go to the GoFundMe page.
