Biloxi Boat Show has something for every outdoors fan

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It’s a great place for boats and everything that helps them float.
For 62 years, the Biloxi Boat Show has featured an impressive display, and, even if you don’t buy a thing, you still get a lot.
For people like Heath Fitzgerald of Vancleave, this is like a Disney World market place for boaters.
“Everybody’s just a nice as they can be,” he said. “You get great deals on a lot of things they got down here. You find out a lot from the people you talk to down here, what’s good, what’s not.”
While he’s looking for a new GPS system for his boat, the show at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center features a one-stop shop for everything else.
“You get to look at every type of boat and everything they have,” Fitzgerald said. “You got your bass trackers, you’ve got your little skiffs, pontoon boats, you got your off-shore boats, bay boats. You’ve got everything. You’ve got every kind of brand name motor they have, you know, Suzuki, Yamaha.”
About 12 years ago, Rob Harrell of Biloxi bought a boat at this event, and, of course, upgrades are on his mind.
“We learn something every day,” he said. “So, and every year, something new comes out, so, we like the technology and everything that comes about it.”
Fitzgerald said you don’t have to buy anything to leave with something.
“Everybody’s not going to come down here and buy brand new boat or a brand-new system for the boat,” he said. “They’re going to come here and they’re going to talk to everybody. They’re going to have a good time.”
Just because William Harris already has a boat, it’s not stopping him from looking.
“We’re here daydreaming about boats,” he said with a laugh.
He’s making this browsing excursion into a family tradition.
“It’s just a great place to get information, and to see your options because the options here are endless,” Harris said. “And it’s just a fun experience all around for your kids and yourself.”
The Biloxi Boat Show continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
