BBQ Throwdown and Festival brings those hungry for food and fun

D’IBERVILLE, MS (WLOX) - Coast cooks showed off their skills on the grill at the 13th Annual BBQ Throwdown and Festival in D’Iberville Saturday, pulling all the stops to make sure their dishes stood out.
“We have a secret ingredient: our secret barbecue sauce and our secret seasoning,” said Moran Steele from 2 Chubs and a Rub.
A long line started to form in front of the station. The grillmasters said the afternoon rush is what makes the festival exciting.
“Even if you’re in the competition, it’s a lot of fun. You know, just meeting different people from different places,” said Dwayne Thronhill from 2 Chubs and a Rub.
Weez and Deez BBQ sat out of the competition this year, but still reeled in hungry customers by the dozen.
“We’re just kind of getting into it, getting started, but we knew we could probably do pretty good vending,” Corey Kemp said.
Visitors roamed the festival looking for the perfect plate to satisfy their palettes. Some, like Skylar Pisarich, had very specific cravings.
“Pulled pork nachos, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese and some jalapenos,” Psarich said.
With so many vendors, it was easy to find anything from pork rinds to fried green tomatoes.
Ashton Platt brought her newborn son for his first outing at the festival. While he napped, she had other plans.
“Enjoy some great barbecue and hang out with some family,” Platt said.
Whether they came to eat, look at the art vendors or play, festival goers agreed that the annual BBQ Throwdown is always a good time.
It’s a beautiful day. Everybody needs to come on out, try some seasoning and some food and and they’re gonna love it," said Rocky Wood Gatorhead.
D’Iberville’s 13th Annual BBQ Throwdown and Festival was hosted by the Scarlet Pearl Casino.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.