Prep Roundup: Two South Mississippi girl squads remain in state playoff hunt

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - The journey to Jackson (MS) continued for several girls basketball teams on the coast, but as teams continue to advance, the matchups will only get tougher.
The Biloxi Lady Indians received a dose of that Friday night as they hosted Brandon in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Biloxi led by one, 28-27, to begin the fourth quarter, but would relinquish the lead several times to the Bulldogs down the stretch. The Lady Indians were able to hold off Brandon’s late comeback for a 42-40 victory, advancing to the state quarterfinals Monday where they will host Terry at 7 p.m.
Over in Moss Point, senior forward Brie Miller led the way, scoring 17 points, grabbing seven rebounds and two steals as the Lady Tigers took down Raymond 43-35 and are now one win away from advancing to Jackson for the MHSAA Class 4A semifinals. Moss Point will play host to McComb at 7 p.m. on Monday.
As for the rest of the coast, Harrison Central and Hancock’s seasons come to close. The Red Rebelettes fall to Pearl 73-62 and the Hawks lose to Meridian 64-34.
Brookhaven gets the best of West Harrison as the Hurricanes drop a 73-46 contest, while the Picayune are unable to upset undefeated West Jones, losing to the Mustangs 49-16.
The Pass Christian Lady Pirates journey ended at the hands of Northeast Lauderdale, 63-46 and East Central fall to Lanier 59-26. The Lady Hornets finish with the best record in East Central history for girls basketball at 24-3.
Stone High’s incredible season ends with a second round exit to Wayne County, falling 59-51 at home. The Lady Tomcats end their 2018-19 campaign with a record of 25-2.
