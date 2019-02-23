Prep Roundup: Two South Mississippi girl squads remain in state playoff hunt

The Biloxi Lady Indians received a dose of that Friday night as they hosted Brandon in the second round of the MHSAA Class 6A playoffs. Biloxi led by one, 28-27, to begin the fourth quarter, but would relinquish the lead several times to the Bulldogs down the stretch. The Lady Indians were able to hold off Brandon’s late comeback for a 42-40 victory, advancing to the state quarterfinals Monday where they will host Terry at 7 p.m.