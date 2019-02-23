Multiple car accidents cause heavy traffic delays on I-10 in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - Three separate car accidents has caused a heavy traffic delay on I-10 Saturday morning in Jackson County. The accidents happened past Gautier Exit 61 going eastbound. MDOT reported all lanes were blocked.
Chase Elkins with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says one of the accidents has been cleared. However, officials are still working to clear the other two accidents. One of those accidents has reported injuries.
Traffic is being diverted from I-10. The area should be avoided if possible while officials work to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.