Kids join in on the Mardi Gras fun in Biloxi

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - As the Coast continues to celebrate the Mardi Gras season, children are making sure they’re also included in the fun as they participate in the annual Biloxi Children’s Mardi Gras Walking Parade.
The theme of the parade this year is, “it’s all on the line”, which celebrates everyday heroes who put their lives on the line hoping to make a difference in the community. Participants in the parade were encouraged to dress up in costumes and decorate their bikes, wagons, or floats according to the theme.
The parade begins at 10 a.m. and is held in downtown Biloxi Saturday. To be in the parade, you had to pre-register. However, watching the parade is always free.
For more information on all Mardi Gras events on the Coast, visit here.
