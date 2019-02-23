Kids dress for success in 2019 Children’s Walking Parade

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - It was another successful year for the Biloxi Children’s Walking Parade.
The parade’s theme was “It’s All on the Line," relating to our everyday heroes, entertainers and business leaders who put their lives and money on the line in the hopes of making a difference and finding success.
“It makes them, it gets them involved,” said Susan Hunt, a longtime parade organizer. “They get to do a lot of art activity, they get to make a crown, they get to decorate a mask, they make sand art, they had their pictures made.”
Children dressed as Olympic gold medalists, first responders and real estate investors.
Parade organizers were happy to be the first Biloxi parade to go down the new Howard Avenue this year.
“We want this tradition to carry on, and the younger our children are to learn about Mardi Gras and carry on the tradition of Mardi Gras, the more important it is,” Hunt said.
