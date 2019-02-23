Gulfport baseball notches first win of 2019

Admirals led 13-12 in the bottom of the fifth with one man on base and two outs, but were not able to bring in another run to close out the inning. In the top of the seventh inning, the Hurricanes couldn’t bring in another run to tie as Gulfports’ sophomore right-handed pitcher Eli Walker served up some heat from the bump, grabbing the strikeout for out number two. Admirals sealed the victory with a cross diamond pass to first base after an infield hit by West Harrison junior Coleton Smith.