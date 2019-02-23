Gov. Bryant meets with officials in Washington D.C., discusses interests of Mississippi

“The president is very pro life. He’s a strong believer in the right to life, and so as we talk about the heartbeat bill in the state of Mississippi, I’ve had many governors come up and say how they would like to pass that bill in their state. A number of them, Tennessee, Kentucky and others, are looking at it,” Bryant said. “Obviously we’ll go to court. This is the way that laws now are made, with what the federal courts, particularly the United States Supreme Court, will interpret about a state law like the heartbeat bill. But we’re going to get that one passed, I’m going to sign it into law and we’ll begin into courts. I feel very comfortable that this current Supreme Court is going to be sympathetic to our cause.”