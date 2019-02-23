GCCA prepares to throw a million beads on Fat Tuesday

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - With Fat Tuesday now less than two weeks away, the Gulf Coast Carnival Association is preparing floats for its grand scale parade in downtown Biloxi.
There should be no shortage of throws at this year’s parade.
It takes a lot of hands to get all 25 floats in the GCCA float den decked out and ready to go for Mardi Gras as well as some help from Biloxi’s public works crew.
"They provide us with a great deal of support to get this massive effort done so we can throw well over a million beads on these floats, so we can throw to the crowd on Fat Tuesday,” said GCCA Captain David Machado.
That’s a lot of beads and a lot of work.
But after 111 years, Machado said it has all become part of the Mardi Gras fun for GCCA, the Mississippi Gulf Coast’s oldest carnival organization.
“It’s a very important part of our heritage, our culture. I think it’s what defines us on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. So we look forward to this every year. Labor of love, for sure,” he said.
Even after all the work to load the floats with thousands on thousands of beads, Machado is already looking forward to throwing them right back off.
“There’s no better feeling than to throw a small child or a nice family a bunch of beads, and they’re yelling ‘throw me something mister,’" he said. "There’s nothing better than to spread that joy through the streets of downtown Biloxi.”
It's all about letting the good times roll.
“It’s always exciting to see everybody come together and watch us do this every year. There’s nothing better," Machado said.
More than 100 floats will roll through downtown Biloxi for this year’s GCCA Mardi Gras parade. The fun will start at 1 p.m. March 5.
