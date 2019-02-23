Foggy this morning, rain chances increase this evening

No surprise, it has been another foggy morning. We’ll keep some fog into the early afternoon right along the coast. Highs today will reach the low to mid 70s. A few showers may pass by early this afternoon, but we’ll have a better chance for rain this evening. A cold front is set to move in this evening, bringing showers and possibly a few storms. Our severe weather threat is low, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out. North Mississippi has a much higher chance for severe weather today.
After the front passes, we’ll see the cloud cover clear out by Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s. We’ll warm up into the upper 60s in the afternoon with more sun. Monday morning will be chilly and clear with lows in the 40s. We’ll stay sunny in the afternoon in the mid 60s.
Rain chances will be back on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70.
