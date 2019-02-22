Army dad surprises daughter at school after being deployed for over a year

RIDGELAND, MS (WLBT) - It was an emotional Friday morning for one Ann Smith Elementary second grader.
Students at the school performed a patriotic themed play for parents, teachers...and one special guest.
Seven-year-old Hayleigh Patterson hasn’t seen her dad since he was deployed to Kuwait over a year ago.
The crowd anxiously waited and held back tears as they watched the two reunite for the first time Friday.
After a year too long, and with a warm heart, Army National Guard Specialist Henry Patterson finally embraced his biggest fan.
“I knew she would be happy to see me once I got here," said Henry. "She has been telling me about the play and how bad she wished I was there. I wanted to be here and make it come true for her. I was just happy to put a smile on her face.”
Henry says he is proud of his baby girl and wouldn’t have missed the play for the world.
“Her mom is telling me everyday of all the things she is doing, and we just keep encouraging her to keep doing great things," he said. “She has done that, and I am so proud of her.”
Second-grader Hayleigh explained the overwhelming feelings she felt as soon as she saw her daddy.
“It just felt like a dream come true," she said. "I cried because I have missed my daddy so much.”
Little Hayleigh says her prayers were answered when she finally got to hug her daddy.
“I am so proud to see my dad because I haven’t seen him in a long long time," she said.
It was a beautiful moment for the Patterson family after a long year apart, and there was not a dry eye in the house.
“I think about my three kids every single day,” the dad said. “And I am so happy to be back.”
