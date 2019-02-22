USM Gulf Park hosts unique art exhibit

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Artist Milton Williams is known for both his traditional paintings and his artwork with a twist.
The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park campus is hosting an exhibit of some of his more interesting pieces. The exhibit includes landscapes, historical sites, imaginative wood grains, islands, fish, crabs and flowers, and shows the various techniques Williams uses to get the texture effects that make his work novel. The unique exhibition of art featuring everything from traditional landscapes to a piece utilizing shells is up at the USM Gulf Coast Library.
It’s titled “Fun-Da-Mental Adventure.”
“The technique is part of the mental process. The application is part of the fun process. It’s a fundamental series,” Williams said.
Williams paints on a wide variety of materials.
“I painted on a cut out piece of plywood. I build my own wood grain in color,” the artist said.
He also uses original themes.
“I did one piece that I guess could be called computer-generated art. I used pieces that came out of a computer like a memory board, circuits and the key pad,” Williams said.
He lets his imagination run wild, exemplified in one painting part of the “Beneath Our Islands” series.
“You have the traditional like trees and buildings above the island, and there’s an imaginary world below the island made out of shells and wood. I used wood I found on the beach,” said Williams.
This artist loves history and the environment around South Mississippi. Many of his images showcase nature. He is driven by a spiritual force that drives his creative mind, heart and soul.
“I call the art recreations because Jesus is the only creator. He’s allowed us to recreate with all the materials he’s given us,” Williams said.
Most of Williams’ art focuses primarily on landscapes and his experimentation in acrylic mediums and techniques, exploring ways to render the subject matter, which led to several series that include “Beneath Our Islands,” “Roof Tops,” “Wood Grain Primitives” and “Bayous and Marshes.”
The exhibit is on display until April 2019.
