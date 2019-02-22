‘Thundersnow,’ floods and mudslides: Rare storms paralyze communities across US

(CNN) – Rounds of rare weather, including floods, snowfall and the risk of a tornado outbreak. have been paralyzing communities across the U.S. this week.
The rare phenomenon known as “thundersnow” was captured on camera in both Ohio and Maryland.
For the first time in more than a decade, measurable snow fell in Las Vegas, where a half-inch dusted the ground.
Flagstaff, AZ, has seen more than 14 inches of snow. The same winter storm that brought the heavy snow triggered an emergency in Prescott, AZ.
In Utah, the weight of heavy snow caused a house to cave in.
In Minnesota, whiteout conditions didn’t slow down a woman named Jenna Nagle, who strapped on her skis and trekked to work.
"It's not so bad, and before you know it, it's spring,” Nagle said.
Torrential rains, up to 6 inches in some places, triggered floods and mudslides in the South.
Flooding broke the banks of many rivers that were already at or above flood stage, turning many roads into rivers, and completely destroying some – as the risk of a tornado outbreak threatens a large area of the Southeast this weekend.
