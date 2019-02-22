Speeding no longer a problem at Taconi Head Start Center in Ocean Springs

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - Speeding near the Taconi Head Start Center in Ocean Springs was a big problem. In fact, there were a few close calls involving cars and young children. Now, new signs and new attitudes have made a big difference.
The way volunteer crossing guard Jeffrey Hayden greets the children hasn’t changed. What has changed are the new school zone signs installed by the city at each end of Magnolia Avenue.
“They’ve made a big difference. People notice them, and they slow down way back there, and they already know we’re here. The signs were a real big help,” Hayden said.
Drivers have been a big help as well. Most now realize the potential for trouble in an area full of young children, according to Hayden.
“All the people are noticing that the kids are here. It’s just changed 100 percent. Got people waving, respecting each other, and more than that, these kids are safe," he said.
The change has not gone unnoticed by teachers at the school, including Ratasha Atkins.
“The cars are slowing down and the traffic is very, very mild and so I’ve just noticed an improvement since I started working here," he said.
Parents, like Trish Fells, have also seen the difference in driver behavior.
“The traffic is more respectful of the children when they see the people holding signs to remind people that there is a school here and they have to slow down," Fells said.
The slow down school signs installed by the City of Ocean Springs are certainly appreciated, but that’s not the only sign that Hayden got that he’s thankful for.
“Officer Jackson at the Ocean Springs Police Department dropped by and handed me a big hand-held stop sign one morning, and it’s made a good difference out here. They see it and they stop," he said.
That has stopped the problem of speeding in this school zone.
Jeffrey Hayden’s own four year old grandson attends the Head Start center. That’s why he volunteers his time there.
