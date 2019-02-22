Some weekend parades have a chance for rain

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Nobody wants rain on their parades. But, there will be a chance for rain this weekend.
Parades on Saturday in South Mississippi will be warm and possibly wet at times. There will be many rain-free hours on Saturday during the daylight hours.
However, after sunset, the chance for rain on Saturday will much higher. This may make for a somewhat rainy parade in Gautier on Saturday night.
Once the rain ends before sunrise on Sunday, rainfall amounts will be light with no more than a half-inch expected in South Mississippi.
Parades on Sunday in South Mississippi will be dry and cooler.
See the latest hourly rain chances for your location by scrolling down on our Weather Page or by opening your WLOX Weather App.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.