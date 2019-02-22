Some weekend parades have a chance for rain

The chance for rain in South Mississippi will be low on Saturday, high on Saturday night, and none on Sunday.

FORECAST VIDEO: 2-22-2019 Wet for Saturday night's parade?
By Wesley Williams | February 22, 2019 at 9:43 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 10:00 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI, MS (WLOX) - Nobody wants rain on their parades. But, there will be a chance for rain this weekend.

Parades on Saturday in South Mississippi will be warm and possibly wet at times. There will be many rain-free hours on Saturday during the daylight hours.

However, after sunset, the chance for rain on Saturday will much higher. This may make for a somewhat rainy parade in Gautier on Saturday night.

Once the rain ends before sunrise on Sunday, rainfall amounts will be light with no more than a half-inch expected in South Mississippi.

Parades on Sunday in South Mississippi will be dry and cooler.

The chance for rain in South Mississippi will be low on Saturday and high on Saturday night. This means there's a pretty good chance for rain on Saturday evening during the Gautier parade.
On Sunday, the chance for rain should end before sunrise. This will allow for cooler and dry weather throughout the day.
