Seabee base testing for harmful chemicals in water wells

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has classified PFAS as an unregulated or "emerging" contaminant which are not subject to Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory standards or routine water quality testing requirements. The U.S. EPA is currently studying PFAS to determine whether regulation is needed. Therefore, there is no legal requirement to perform the testing. The Navy is doing the testing out of a desire to be proactive and to ensure the safety and well being of our neighbors.