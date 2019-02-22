Seabee base testing for harmful chemicals in water wells

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Seabee base in Gulfport is continuing to test drinking water wells for contamination. An informational meeting was held Thursday night in Gulfport to answer any questions the public may have.
The testing is being done on and in areas around the base where firefighter training has taken place, including the Combat Readiness Training Center.
"The chemical that we're looking at is associated with fire-fighting foam," said NCBC Environmental Director Lisa Noble. "We're now using a newer type of foam that does not have those two compounds in it."
Ageuous Film Forming Foam has been used in the past by the Navy to train firefighters. That foam contains polyfluoroalkyl substances, an ingredient that has been linked to cancer and development delays in infants and fetuses.
The U.S. Navy is trying to be proactive to address past releases of the dangerous PFAS by ensuring that water wells on base and in surrounding areas have been contaminated.
Testing is being done today through March 1, 2019. Results are expected back in one month.
PFAS are man-made chemicals persistent in the environment that are not absorbed well in soil and could migrate to groundwater. PFAS have been used for many years to make products that resist heat, stains, grease and water, and have been used in a variety of products and substances, such as non-stick pans; water resistant textiles and sprays with water resistant properties.
The most common historical Navy use of these chemicals has been as firefighting foam (AFFF) used on Navy installations. AFFF is the most effective way to put out petroleum-based fires, such as an aircraft accident.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has classified PFAS as an unregulated or "emerging" contaminant which are not subject to Safe Drinking Water Act regulatory standards or routine water quality testing requirements. The U.S. EPA is currently studying PFAS to determine whether regulation is needed. Therefore, there is no legal requirement to perform the testing. The Navy is doing the testing out of a desire to be proactive and to ensure the safety and well being of our neighbors.
