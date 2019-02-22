Scattered showers and coastal fog

We are going to see patchy dense fog, especially along the coast again today. You are going to need your umbrella today and tomorrow. Some spots have seen some brief downpours, but some won’t see any rain today. And those that do will still have many rain-free hours. Only light rain amounts less than a quarter-inch are expected.
Highs today will be in the 70s today and tomorrow. The front which will bring us heavier rain later Saturday night is associated with a front. The cold front will possible downpours for Saturday night with strong storms possible but not likely. That front should clear us out some for Sunday and Monday. We’ll enjoy a brief spurt of sunshine and lower humidity.
Clouds eventually return Tuesday and could bring a few showers into the middle of next week.