Police plan extra security for pro-Confederate groups marching in Oxford

OXFORD, MS (WMC) - Two pro-Confederate groups are planning a rally Saturday at Ole Miss.
For days, the group Confederate 901 based in Memphis has been posting about their event they’re calling Mississippi Stands.
The group plans to meet Saturday on campus to protest actions by the University of Mississippi that they claim are disrespecting traditions and heritage.
On campus Friday, however, there was a much different message.
An estimated 200 people, mostly Ole Miss students, led by the group Students Against Social Injustice, held an event they planned months ago to rally for the removal of the statue honoring a Confederate soldier.
Students organizers say the large amount of support, even in the rain, shows the passion some students have for the removal of the statue.
"It's not just something that we want to change regarding the facade of campus, it's something that hurts people on a deeper level,” said Ole Miss student Jared Foster.
The Ole Miss Police Chief says there will be more patrols over the weekend to maintain safety.
Ole Miss Chancellor Larry Sparks issued this statement in part regarding the confederate rally on Saturday:
These students say they aren’t speaking to Confederate 901, they’re directing their message to Chancellor Sparks.
“This isn’t about them, you know?” said Ole Miss student Taia McAfee. “Our problem is with the University administration. Those are the people that can solve our demands. We’re not talking to outsiders.”
