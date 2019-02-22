New veterans care facility planned at Tradition

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - More jobs, and better care of veterans may be coming to the Mississippi Gulf Coast in the form of a planned VA care facility. That announcement came Friday during the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce Morning Call gathering at St. Patrick High School.
"We’ll be bringing 100 beds to the Gulf Coast to care for our veterans in the very near future, and that process has begun,” said Stacey Pickering, MS Veterans Affairs Board President.
It's a process that would also bring 200 nursing care jobs to the Coast, more specifically to the expanding medical corridor at Tradition.
"Our veterans in our homes, while they require skilled nursing care, are still very active with field trips, getting out and attending events, and we want them to be able to do that where they live,” Pickering added.
He says 25 percent of the state’s 190,000 veterans live on or near the Gulf Coast.
"Our closest veterans’ home is in Collins, which is long drive for those families to visit loved ones,” he said.
The exact location is yet to be determined, but it will be somewhere at Tradition along Highway 67 in Harrison County.
"We already have William Carey University, we have the MGCCC School of Nursing, we have the National Diabetes and Obesity Research Institute, and we have Memorial Care here,” said Ryan Lopiccolo, Columbus Properties Executive Vice-President. “We’re creating high paying jobs here in Miss that’s really helping our tax base and growing the economic tax base of the Gulf Coast.”
A more formal announcement about the project should come later this year.
