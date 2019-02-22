Long Beach outlasts Brookhaven in second round struggle

LONG BEACH, MS (WLOX) - Add another chapter to the surprising success story that is the 2019 Long Beach boys basketball team.
The Bearcats kept their magical season alive, outlasting Brookhaven 79-70 in their second round playoff contest. Long Beach outscored the Panthers 46-37 in the second half after entering halftime tied at 33.
The win continues the Bearcats’ (24-6) impressive turnaround, giving them fourteen more victories than they posted in their 2018 campaign.
Now advancing to the Class 5A Quarterfinals, Long Beach will face the winner of Saturday’s contest between Hattiesburg and Wingfield .
