Foggy start. Warm with a chance for showers.

Yet again, more dense fog this morning. Sea fog may linger into midday along and near the immediate coastline and tidal lakes. Fog is likely to redevelop over some or most of the same areas tonight. Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Some spots won’t see any rain today. And those that do will still have many rain-free hours. Only light rain amounts less than a quarter-inch are expected. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Warm again for Saturday. Then, a cold front brings possible downpours for Saturday night with strong storms possible but not likely. Drier and cooler air arrives Sunday behind the front. Skies remain somewhat clear on Monday but clouds eventually return Tuesday and could bring a few showers into the middle of next week.