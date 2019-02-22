Finally cooler by Sunday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - 80 degrees? In February? That just happened this week across parts of the Gulf Coast region as a springlike weather pattern persisted.
This unseasonable warmth is one of the reasons why the weather has been misbehaving so much, sending us such frequent fog.
But, a cold front will finally clear us out, bringing cooler and drier conditions this weekend.
Sunday and Monday will be a welcome break from our extended “spring break” weather pattern. But, it will become warmer again for the middle of next week.
Here’s what to expect in South Mississippi (Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties), highlighting the cooler changes:
- Morning fog possible. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers.
- Mild morning lows in the upper 60s. Warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, perhaps near 80.
- Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, especially around and after sunset.
- Severe weather possible but not likely Saturday night.
- Mild morning lows in the upper 60s. Warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, perhaps near 80.
- Showers before sunrise. Then, clearing skies.
- Cooler morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 60s.
- Morning sunshine. Cloudier afternoon.
- Chilly morning lows in the 40s. Seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 60s.
