Finally cooler by Sunday

A weekend cold front will clear us up, dry us out, and cool us down

Wesley's Friday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Wesley Williams | February 22, 2019 at 6:12 AM CST - Updated February 22 at 6:47 AM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - 80 degrees? In February? That just happened this week across parts of the Gulf Coast region as a springlike weather pattern persisted.

This unseasonable warmth is one of the reasons why the weather has been misbehaving so much, sending us such frequent fog.

But, a cold front will finally clear us out, bringing cooler and drier conditions this weekend.

Sunday and Monday will be a welcome break from our extended “spring break” weather pattern. But, it will become warmer again for the middle of next week.

Warm Friday and Saturday. Then some rain Saturday night. Then cooler and drier Sunday and Monday. Might turn warmer and slightly wetter for the middle of next week.
Warm Friday and Saturday. Then some rain Saturday night. Then cooler and drier Sunday and Monday. Might turn warmer and slightly wetter for the middle of next week.
For Hancock Harrison and Jackson counties, mainly south of I-10: afternoon highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday. But, cooler afternoons in the 60s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
For Hancock Harrison and Jackson counties, mainly south of I-10: afternoon highs in the 70s Friday and Saturday. But, cooler afternoons in the 60s for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.
For George, Stone, and Pearl River counties and other inland areas of the coastal counties: afternoon highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday. But, cooler afternoons in the 60s for Sunday and Monday.
For George, Stone, and Pearl River counties and other inland areas of the coastal counties: afternoon highs in the 80s Friday and Saturday. But, cooler afternoons in the 60s for Sunday and Monday.
For Hancock Harrison and Jackson counties, mainly south of I-10: morning lows in the 60s Friday and Saturday. But, a much cooler morning in the 40s for Monday.
For Hancock Harrison and Jackson counties, mainly south of I-10: morning lows in the 60s Friday and Saturday. But, a much cooler morning in the 40s for Monday.
For George, Stone, and Pearl River counties and other inland areas of the coastal counties: morning lows in the 60s Friday and Saturday. But, a much cooler morning in the 40s for Monday.
For George, Stone, and Pearl River counties and other inland areas of the coastal counties: morning lows in the 60s Friday and Saturday. But, a much cooler morning in the 40s for Monday.

Here’s what to expect in South Mississippi (Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties), highlighting the cooler changes:

Friday

  • Morning fog possible. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. 
  • Mild morning lows in the upper 60s. Warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, perhaps near 80.

Saturday

  • Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers, especially around and after sunset. 
  • Severe weather possible but not likely Saturday night.
  • Mild morning lows in the upper 60s. Warm afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s, perhaps near 80.

Sunday

  • Showers before sunrise. Then, clearing skies. 
  • Cooler morning lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Seasonable afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

Monday

  • Morning sunshine. Cloudier afternoon. 
  • Chilly morning lows in the 40s. Seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.