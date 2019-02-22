Evans deals 15 strikeouts as Ocean Springs blanks Picayune

Evans deals 15 strikeouts as Ocean Springs blanks Picayune
By Patrick Clay | February 21, 2019 at 10:01 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 10:59 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Have a day, Juli Evans!

The Ocean Springs senior dealt 15 strikeouts and gave up just one hit, leading the way for the Lady Greyhounds in their 5-0 victory over Picayune in the Gulfport Classic.

Ocean Springs got plenty of contributions at the plate as well. Mississippi State commit Kylie Taylor blasted a home run, while Virginia signee Mikaila Fox contributed a single in the first and a stand-up double in the third.

The Lady Greyhounds (1-0) continue their stay in the Gulfport Classic, facing off against Biloxi on Saturday.

