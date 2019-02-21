Death of mentally ill man allegedly beaten by Mississippi police officers ruled homicide

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - The death of 31-year-old Mario Clark has been ruled a homicide. Family of the victim alleged that he was beaten by Jackson police officers six days before his death.
According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham, the state examiner found internal injuries that are consistent with strangulation and suffocation.
JPD Police Chief James Davis said the department will make a statement once the Internal Affairs investigation is complete.
Mario’s mother, Shelia Ragland, said she called 911 on Valentine’s Day and told the dispatcher that her son, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, needed to be transported to the hospital because he was having an episode.
“I said ‘please don’t send me no officers over here that’s going to hurt my child’," she recalls. “I asked them to come in and help me with my baby and they came in but they came in strong.”
But instead of helping the situation, she says the officers made things worse -- by killing him.
“I already knew my baby was dead," she said. "My baby died in this house. Right here.”
Clark was scheduled to start a new job at Nissan on Tuesday. He leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter.
As of Wednesday, the four police officers accused of beating him were on administrative leave.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.