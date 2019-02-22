Colleagues create community fund after bats invade Moss Point pastor’s home

“Pastor Young is one of our pastors in our district association and we are coming together to help him in his time of need,” Shelby said. “We are going to setup a fund at Merchant and Marines Bank to be able to contribute towards that. We don’t want that incident to happen again or bats to continue to get in his home. He will be able to restore his home back get rid of the smell in his home. It’s going to take tearing out the walls to restore his home back together.”