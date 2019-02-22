Black history program at Moss Point school journeys through time

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Students at Escatawpa Upper Elementary School took the audience on a journey through Black History during a morning assembly.
Spoken word poems, dance routines and lively skits helped to move the show along from the beginning of what Africa was like before the Trans-Atlantic slave trade to 2019 America at the end of the program.
Anne McMillion, one of the teachers who organized the assembly, said the students were all so eager to have any part in the program that it was almost difficult to find a role for everybody.
"We had to kind of go through a process to really find the students who really wanted to have that dedicated time to really go in there and do it," McMillion said.
The teachers said black history is worth celebrating and teaching because it uncovers so much more than what textbooks teach about slavery and the civil rights movement.
“It’s important for you to learn your history because it’s a cultural connection and we want to make sure they feel truthful about who they are,” McMillion said.
For the entire month of February, the school’s main hallway has served as time portal displaying authentic African artifacts and placing special attention on black inventors, like Garrett Morgan and George Washington Carver.
