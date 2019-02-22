Biloxi scores early and often against St. Stanislaus

Indians run-rule Rock-A-Chaws 15-5 in six innings

Biloxi junior Gavin Dick celebrates hitting a bases-clearing triple during the Indians' 15-5 win over St. Stanislaus on Thursday, February 21 2019. (Patrick Clay)
By Patrick Clay | February 21, 2019 at 9:52 PM CST - Updated February 21 at 9:52 PM

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians are quickly making a statement in this young 2019 campaign.

The Indians (2-0) broke out the bats against St. Stanislaus in the Gulfport Classic, leading 7-0 after the first inning en route to a 15-5 victory in just six innings.

Indians junior Gavin Dick led the way for Biloxi, going 2/3 at the plate, earning all three RBI on a bases-clearing triple in the third inning. Conner Platt and Matthew Delano also turned in 2/3 performances at the dish themselves.

Biloxi resumes play Saturday when they play host to Picayune.

