Biloxi scores early and often against St. Stanislaus

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - The Biloxi Indians are quickly making a statement in this young 2019 campaign.
The Indians (2-0) broke out the bats against St. Stanislaus in the Gulfport Classic, leading 7-0 after the first inning en route to a 15-5 victory in just six innings.
Indians junior Gavin Dick led the way for Biloxi, going 2/3 at the plate, earning all three RBI on a bases-clearing triple in the third inning. Conner Platt and Matthew Delano also turned in 2/3 performances at the dish themselves.
Biloxi resumes play Saturday when they play host to Picayune.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.