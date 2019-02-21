WLOX Editorial: Stop phone number spoofing in our state

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - A recent caller to my cell phone informed me that if I didn’t pay them right away, I would see all kinds of fines and forfeitures. When that didn’t work, they upped the ante and said I would be arrested. And my family would be arrested.
Of course the whole thing was a scam and the local number was fake or spoofed. No telling where the call actually originated, nor how many of you got the same fake call. These scammers keep trying to convince someone to give them money.
There’s a federal law prohibiting the phone number spoofing, but no such state law. Now the lawmakers in Jackson are moving to enact a state law so local and state agencies can go after these criminals as well.
We hope they pass the law. And in the spirit of what goes around, comes around; we hope the penalties will be as aggravating and annoying the calls.
