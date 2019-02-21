Biloxi’s unpaved roads will be ready for Mardi Gras parades

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Biloxi’s parade route roads will be paved for Mardi Gras.
That’s the word from the city and Hemphill Construction as extensive road work continues just 11 days before Fat Tuesday, and a major construction spot on Howard Avenue at Benachi Avenue, a key area of the Gulf Coast Carnival Association parade route, will be paved, one way or another.
"All of the parade routes will be paved, in a couple of little instances it might be temporary paving,” said Vincent Creel, Biloxi public affairs manager. “You look at Benachi right now, they're digging a 20-foot deep hole there to install a sewer line. That's not going to be complete by the time Mardi Gras rolls around, but they're going to do everything they can to make sure these areas are safe."
Howard Avenue and the beginning of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard are usually the parade’s staging location, and as of Thursday, paving in that area looked to be nearly complete.
What about the roads that lead into the parade route, like across the railroad tracks on Benachi Avenue, Porter Avenue or on Irish Hill Drive?
"We’re going to have between 50,000 to 80,000 people in or near a construction zone, so what we’re asking people to do is be aware of their surroundings,” Creel added.
In many spots, those surroundings are still being updated, with the Krewe of Neptune’s parade set to roll a week from this Saturday.
"There’s going to be a lot of work between now and Neptune Saturday, and of course they’re going to fine tune what they need to for Fat Tuesday,” Creel said. "Plan on coming to have a good time, plan on remembering what your surroundings are.”
