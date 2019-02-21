Two more real estate investors, nine total, sentenced to prison for bid-rigging conspiracy

“There is a simple lesson from these cases – if you rig bids, you will be caught and you will be punished. These are not victimless crimes, as we all suffer when people violate our antitrust laws. I want to thank the FBI and the Antitrust Division for rooting out this corruption in our foreclosure auctions here in Mississippi. We will remain vigilant against these and other types of crimes as we move forward in protecting the public,” said United States Attorney Mike Hurst for the Southern District of Mississippi.