Two arrested after drugs, guns seized from Pass Christian home

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people in Pass Christian after finding drugs and weapons in the home.
David Gage Necaise, 23, and Brittany Lauren Paine, 30, who both reside on Edwin Ladner Road, were arrested on felony charges of possession of controlled substances. Necaise was also arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon.
According to Sgt. Rob Drace, investigators executed a search warrant utilizing the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, when Necaise and Paine were detained inside the home. A subsequent search of the residence yielded approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of cocaine, 46 dosage units of MDMA and several dosage units of Oxycodone. The narcotics were found separated into multiple units with paraphernalia consistent with distribution.
In addition, investigators recovered two shotguns, two assault-style rifles and three pistols all illegally possessed by Necaise, who is a convicted felon.
Necaise and Paine were booked in to the Harrison County jail. Necaise is held in lieu of a $80,000 bond, and Paine is held in lieu of a $30,000 bond, both set by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Brandon Ladner. However, Necaise and Paine are being detained and not eligible for bond due to violations of their post release supervision through MDOC.
