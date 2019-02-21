Protecting yourself against data breaches

GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) - Memorial Hospital at Gulfport sent out 30,000 letters warning patients that personal information including social security numbers could have been compromised.
IT workers at AGJ Systems and Networks in Gulfport strive to keep their clients information out of the wrong hands. According to Randall Ladner, hackers are all over the internet looking for personal information, and a breach will commonly start with a simple email.
“You click and email, open it, it installs software, that software transmits data back to where ever the attacker is and they’re able to get as much data as they possible can from that system,” Ladner said.
According to a spokesperson for Memorial, someone gained access to an employee’s email account in December, which enabled them to access patient’s information. Ladner said hackers target businesses and will pose as other people working in the company while phishing for information, but in most cases for hacks to be successful someone would have to follow links sent in an email.
“It’s very uncommon for you to get infected without you falling for the entire scam,” Ladner said.
Sometimes those scams can actually come in the form of data breach warnings, like a message received by a WLOX employee claiming to be from Keesler Federal Credit Union. Keesler officials said the email wasn’t from their company. Ladner said this is an example of how scammers get you to click.
“If they’re really trying to target you, they’re going to find somebody local, they’re going to steal their information and then they’re going to try and be that person,” Ladner said.
If you feel like your personal information with a company was compromised there’s steps to follow.
“The first thing to do would be to reach out to the organization and see if they have any real information on what data was actually leaked," Ladner said.
Other ways to keep your identity out of the wrong hands include:
1. Check your credit on a regular basis
2. Make sure you know what you’re signing up for or buying
3. Before engaging confirm you’re dealing with a legitimate business or service
4. Limit what you sign up for online
5. Use different passwords
