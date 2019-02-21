Patchy fog and scattered showers

We are still seeing some patchy fog in South Mississippi. We are also seeing some sunshine breaking through the clouds and fog. But we are still going to see some scattered showers in the area.
The temperatures are going to be warm, especially when we see some sunshine. Highs will be in the 70s. A few hit or miss showers will be likely.
Tonight, we’ll see the fog return under mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible. Temperatures will be mild in the 60s.
Friday and Saturday will hold a chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms on Saturday. Rainfall amounts are generally going to be less than an inch over the next few days.
Saturday night a cold front could bring some heavy downpours and even some thunderstorms. The rain should be over by midday Sunday, and it looks like we might even get some nice weather for Sunday afternoon.
Drier and cooler air will arrive Monday, but it will not last very long. Warmer and wetter weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.