Pass students ready for state robotics competition

PASS CHRISTIAN, MS (WLOX) - The first-year robotics team at Pass Christian Middle School has been busy preparing for the state competition. With just a little over one week left before the big day, excitement is building at the school.
The VEX IQ Robotics team at Pass Christian Middle School is gearing up for the state competition. After the team’s very first meet, one group is ranked second in the state.
Robotics student Abrams Doxey said that this elite group is for any one who wants to learn.
“Go for it even though you don’t know anything about it because you’ll learn critical thinking skills and time management,” said Doxey. “It’s very exciting just to do it just to be a part.”
The competition centers around each team’s ability to build a robot, make it work and earn points. But it’s not as simple as it sounds.
“If you park underneath and don’t get off the ground, that’s one point,” explained robotics student Ava O’Neal. “If you hang but can’t slide a hub underneath, that’s two points. If you hang and you can slide a hub, that’s four. Getting a yellow hub is one point. Stacking is five. Getting it in is three. Getting in an orange hub is one. Stacking is two.”
With plenty of points to spare, robotics instructor Brandon Warden’s teams are in the top 10 in the state and hope to compete on the national and international levels.
“We have three teams. One is second in the state. One is seventh in the state. One is ninth in the state,” said Warden. “If you win at state and receive an excellence award or the teamwork skills award, you will then advance to worlds.”
While their peers, teachers, and parents are all cheering the robotics team to victory, one of the team’s most loyal fans is the school’s principal.
“Our goal is to win the state title and then go and compete for the national title,” said PCMS principal Joe Nelson.
The VEX IQ State Competition will be held at USM on March 2, 2019. Pass Christian will be competing against 20 other teams for the state title.
