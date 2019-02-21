New rule coming to Miss. turkey hunters

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Starting this year, hunters will have to begin reporting each turkey they kill to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks.
This will need to be done by 10:00 p.m. on the day the turkey is killed.
According to Warren Strain with the MDWFP, there are three ways to report the downed game: the MDWFP hunting and fishing smartphone app, www.mdwfp.com/gamecheck, or by calling 1-800-BE-SMART.
Strain also says that hunters should be prepared to report the turkey as soon as it is killed.
“Game Check is going to give us information that we have never had before, including county-specific harvest numbers,” said MDWFP Wild Turkey Biologist Adam Butler. “Over time, the trends we will see through Game Check data will allow MDWFP to make more informed decisions, which will in turn translate into better management of turkey populations."
Hunters who do not want to use the app will need a paper harvest reporting card. This will be used to document the turkey and the process will be completed by logging into the MDWFP website or calling the reporting hotline.
For more information regarding Game Check, visit the MDWFP website or call 601-435-2199.
