Local artists create Black History Month pieces

MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) - Local artists are putting in the work to bring Black History Month to life in Moss Point. It’s something you can enjoy too. The exhibit is on display through the end of February. Visitors can also purchase the art.
The artist behind the exhibit is Leroy Williams.
“My reason for doing this was a way of showcasing African-American talent and artists in Moss Point," he said.
Williams dabbles in all sorts of creative mediums.
“Graphic artist. Fine art. It’s kind of hard to just really pinpoint. I do pen and ink, pencil drawings, airbrush. I’m an airbrush artist, and I draw and I paint," he said.
Williams recruited artists from the coast to display their talents during Black History Month. This is the third year for the exhibit.
Artists featured are Chris Harper, James Toles, Glenn Mack and Denise Williams. You’ll also spot quilts throughout the library. They’re part of a series called “Underground Railroad Block.”
Williams said growing up, he didn’t have the type of exposure to art that’s available to kids now.
“I started drawing fourth grade," he said. “Five years ago I decided to start exhibiting some of my work.”
Williams is hoping local artists can come together and offer a creative outlet for coast youth.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.