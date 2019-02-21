Ingalls executive speaks at Hattiesburg museum Black History program

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - An executive with Ingalls Shipbuilding came to Hattiesburg Wednesday to speak about that company’s role in honoring African-American heroes.
Edmond Hughes is vice president of human resources and administration with Ingalls and he hosted a Black History Month presentation at the African-American Military History Museum.
Ingalls has built several ships named for African-Americans, including the USS Gravely, named for Samuel Gravely, the nation’s first black admiral.
“When we go through and talk about the role of African-Americans in the military and the history of this country, I think it’s extremely important, especially when you go back and look at the history of the country and there’s a period of time where we weren’t included,” Hughes said.
Hughes presentation was part of the museum’s Lunch and Learn series.
Ingalls Shipbuilding opened in 1938.
