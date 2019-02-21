Foggy morning. Warm with hit or miss showers.

Dense fog will remain in place for portions of South Mississippi this morning. Today: A weak frontal boundary will remain over the local area today, keeping cloudy conditions and a chance of hit or miss showers in the forecast. Areas of fog this morning may burn off around mid-day. High temperatures will range from the 60s on the coast to the 70s inland. Tonight: cloudy skies will remain, along with a few showers overnight. Dense fog will once again be possible, especially near the coast. Overnight lows will be in the 60s across the area. Friday and Saturday will also be warm with hit or miss showers. Over the next three days, rainfall amounts are probably going to be light. However, Saturday night a cold front could bring some heavy downpours. They should be over by Sunday midday and we might even get some nice sunshine for the second half of Sunday as drier and cooler air moves in and lingers into Monday. Then, a warmer and wetter Tuesday and Wednesday.