Biloxi giving away trees during Arbor Day run

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) - Several varieties of trees will be given away during the city’s Arbor Day 5K Run Saturday morning on the Biloxi Town Green.
The event also will include a one-mile run-walk-roll and a quarter-mile challenge.
City Arborist Eric Nolan said the city will be distributing about 300 trees to runners, participants and the public.
Runners, walkers, and challengers will have first choice from such varieties as Mayhaw, Bald Cypress, Sweetbay Magnolia and River Birch.
Members of the Biloxi Tree Committee have also been invited to help with the distribution, which usually takes about an hour and begins at the end of the 5K, about 9:35 a.m.
