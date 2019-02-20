U.S. Marshals offer reward for information on Jackson Co. man who may have faked his death

(WLOX) - U.S. Marshals are now offering $5,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to Jacob Blair Scott being taken into custody.
WLOX first reported Scott was expected to plead guilty to multiple sex crimes in Jackson County. But days before Scott was expected to make his plea, he disappeared.
Scott is believed to be hiding out with family in Colorado, according to officials.
U.S. Marshals Service Supervisory Inspector Raymond Smiles says they are alerting as many people as possible in an attempt to capture Scott.
“We’re going to push it out to as many areas as we can and hoping to generate some tips," Smiles said.
That includes areas in Texas, Colorado and surrounding areas, where Scott has family. We will continue to update this story as new developments happen.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.