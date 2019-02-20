Saucier man accused of killing toddler, another man to appear in court Wednesday

HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) - A Saucier man accused of killing a two-year-old and another man in his home earlier this month will appear in court Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.
Billy Jack Roberts told police he shot David Garcia in self-defense, claiming that the two men were fighting over Garcia’s child. Roberts said he restrained Garcia multiple times to calm him down but Garcia continued to attack him. The shooting happened Feb. 9 at Roberts’ Saucier home.
Fearing for his safety, Roberts said he went to his bedroom and locked the door. Garcia began banging on the door, said Roberts, adding that Garcia was yelling that he was going to kill him. Shortly after, Roberts said Garcia broke down the bedroom door. According to the arrest report, Roberts told deputies that's when he shot Garcia.
The toddler was accidentally shot during the altercation between Garcia and Roberts. According to the report, Roberts told deputies he did not realize that his son was standing on the bed or that the child had been shot. Roberts then reportedly shot Garcia again to make sure he was dead.
Roberts' son would have turned three years old on Tuesday.
Roberts is charged with one count of murder and one count of manslaughter in the two deaths. He is expected to appear in court at 1 p.m. for his preliminary hearing. We will update this story after the hearing.
