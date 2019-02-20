Rain and more fog possible today

Once again, the gray and rainy weather continues! A slow moving cold front will bring some showers into the afternoon. We could see a few storms, but it looks like the storm and heavy rain potential will mainly remain to our north. Despite more fog along the coast today, highs will reach the low 70s.
More fog will continue tonight, and we may see some isolated showers. It will remain very mild with lows in the mid 60s.
This frontal system will start to move back north on Thursday, bringing more rain to Central and North Mississippi. While we could see a few showers, rainfall amounts look light for us. Highs will be in the mid 70s. This pattern will continue into Friday.
Most of our Saturday looks dry with highs in the mid 70s. However, a cold front could bring some showers late that evening into Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, we’ll dry out. Highs will drop near 70.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.