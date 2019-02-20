Numerous showers as a cold front approaches

Expect dense fog to potentially continue into the early morning hours on Wednesday. Impacts include periods of limited visibility down to 1/4 mile, or down to 1 mile or less for near coastal marine areas. With a cold front slowly approaching from the west, numerous showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected. A few storms could still be strong or severe. Highs will climb into the 70s. There will be a very low risk of severe weather and heavy rainfall across much of South Mississippi on Wednesday. Damaging winds will be the main threat, but an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Rainfall amounts from through Wednesday’s end are expected to be up to two inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Another storm system moving through the region this weekend could bring strong to severe storms into the area Saturday or Saturday night. Thankfully the severe threat zone does not include our coastal Mississippi area but is just to our north so we’ll be watching closely for any changes.