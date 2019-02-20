New developments on Ocean Springs lights along Front Beach

OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) - The lights along Front Beach will be replaced with temporary lighting as the city and Mississippi Power work together to find a solution. WLOX first broke the story after runners complained about the issue describing it as a serious safety issue.
But, the board has partnered with Mississippi Power to come up with a solution that will fix the problem for now.
“We’re going to work with the city to determine what exactly is the issue going on with the lighting on Front Beach. Is it something going on with the underground wiring or is it the water? So, we’re going to need some time to determine exactly what’s going on," said Jeff Shepard with Mississippi Power.
Mississippi Power will foot the bill for the temporary lights. There is no word yet on when those will go up, but Mississippi Power says as soon as possible. There was a total of 18 lights out.
In a previous interview with Mayor Shea Dobson, he said he wanted to explore the possibility of using solar lights.
The solution was discussed in the Ocean Springs Board of Alderman meeting Tuesday.
